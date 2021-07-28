Arcosa (ACA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect Arcosa to post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. Arcosa has set its FY 2021 guidance at – EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $440.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.40 million. Arcosa had a return on equity of 5.45% and a net margin of 4.82%. On average, analysts expect Arcosa to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ACA opened at $53.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94, a PEG ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.24. Arcosa has a 1 year low of $40.44 and a 1 year high of $68.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Arcosa’s payout ratio is 8.16%.

ACA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Arcosa from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arcosa from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Gabelli upgraded Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. G.Research upgraded Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Arcosa from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

In other news, insider Jesse E. Jr. Collins sold 10,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $686,765.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,130,881.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mary E. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total value of $609,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,419,290.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,778 shares of company stock valued at $1,532,051. 0.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and lightweight aggregates; specialty materials, including lightweight aggregates and plaster; trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, agriculture, specialty building products, and underground construction markets, as well as for infrastructure, including road, bridge, and other public products markets.

