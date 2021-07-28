Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The shipping company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ardmore Shipping had a negative return on equity of 4.43% and a negative net margin of 10.51%.

NYSE ASC remained flat at $$3.36 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,447. The firm has a market cap of $111.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Ardmore Shipping has a twelve month low of $2.98 and a twelve month high of $5.43.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.44.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of February 15, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

