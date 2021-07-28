Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA Buys Shares of 134,853 Roth CH Acquisition III Co. (NASDAQ:ROCRU)

Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new position in Roth CH Acquisition III Co. (NASDAQ:ROCRU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 134,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,349,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROCRU. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Roth CH Acquisition III in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Black Maple Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Roth CH Acquisition III during the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in Roth CH Acquisition III in the first quarter valued at about $103,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Roth CH Acquisition III during the first quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roth CH Acquisition III during the first quarter valued at about $150,000.

Roth CH Acquisition III stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.28. The company had a trading volume of 495 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,543. Roth CH Acquisition III Co. has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $10.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.14.

Roth CH Acquisition III Co intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the business services, consumer, healthcare, technology, wellness, or sustainability sectors. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Newport Beach, California.

