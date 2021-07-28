Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA Reduces Holdings in EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:EDTXU)

Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA reduced its position in EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:EDTXU) by 29.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 230,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,531 shares during the period. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA’s holdings in EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II were worth $2,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth $5,521,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth $2,838,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at $2,652,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at $722,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth $390,000.

EDTXU remained flat at $$10.20 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,096. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.18. EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $10.72.

EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

