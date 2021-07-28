Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA Sells 421,943 Shares of 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:VIIAU)

Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA decreased its position in shares of 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:VIIAU) by 84.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 78,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 421,943 shares during the quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA’s holdings in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. were worth $793,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. during the 1st quarter worth about $310,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp lifted its holdings in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 17,421 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. during the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Sage Rock Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Sage Rock Capital Management LP now owns 539,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,486,000 after purchasing an additional 239,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Littlejohn & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at about $254,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VIIAU remained flat at $$10.08 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,776. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.13. 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.91 and a 1 year high of $11.19.

7GC & Co Holdings Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

