Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Receives $19.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

ARCC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James increased their target price on Ares Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wedbush increased their target price on Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ares Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Ares Capital by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 193,301 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 20,746 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 22,931 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,051 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 45,933 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $20.12 on Friday. Ares Capital has a 1 year low of $13.15 and a 1 year high of $20.14. The stock has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.67.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The investment management company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 95.89%. The firm had revenue of $390.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Ares Capital will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

