Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Shares Sold by TownSquare Capital LLC

TownSquare Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 24.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,683 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 15,641 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Ares Capital by 463.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,443 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,832 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Ares Capital by 196.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,440 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ares Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. raised its stake in Ares Capital by 100.3% during the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 4,752 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

ARCC opened at $20.12 on Wednesday. Ares Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $13.15 and a twelve month high of $20.14. The firm has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.67.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The investment management company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 95.89%. The business had revenue of $390.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ARCC. Raymond James increased their target price on Ares Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

