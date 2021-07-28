Aritzia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Aritzia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.93.

ATZAF has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Securities increased their target price on Aritzia from C$36.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Aritzia from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Aritzia from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Aritzia from $35.17 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Aritzia from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

ATZAF opened at $28.67 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.42. Aritzia has a 52-week low of $12.46 and a 52-week high of $30.60.

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers sweatshirts, leggings, blouses, pants, dresses, T-shirts, bodysuits, shorts, skirts, jackets and coats, sweaters, and denims; and accessories, including bralettes and sports bras, hats, bags and pouches, shoes and sneakers, socks and tights, belts, scarves, iPhone cases, and gloves and mittens.

