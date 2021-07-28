Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) announced its earnings results on Monday. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 37.17% and a net margin of 17.28%. The business had revenue of $280.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:AWI traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $107.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,115. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.37 and a beta of 1.19. Armstrong World Industries has a 12 month low of $57.96 and a 12 month high of $110.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.14%.

In related news, SVP Ellen R. Romano sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $324,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,500,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 4,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.97, for a total transaction of $514,143.06. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AWI. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Truist boosted their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Armstrong World Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.70.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

