ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,904 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up about 0.6% of ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 22,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 4,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VYM traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.02. The stock had a trading volume of 23,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,744,948. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $105.52. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $77.96 and a 12-month high of $108.71.

