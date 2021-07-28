ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FV. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $18,049,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,209,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,973,000 after buying an additional 31,771 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 459,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,500,000 after buying an additional 21,143 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 433,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,360,000 after buying an additional 6,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 63.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 240,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,733,000 after buying an additional 93,143 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FV traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,996. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.59. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a twelve month low of $32.46 and a twelve month high of $47.64.

