Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Arrow Financial had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 31.72%.

Shares of NASDAQ:AROW traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.97. 1 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,009. Arrow Financial has a 12 month low of $24.51 and a 12 month high of $38.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.31. The stock has a market cap of $559.33 million, a P/E ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.69.

In other Arrow Financial news, SVP David S. Demarco sold 5,797 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $204,692.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Arrow Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

Arrow Financial Company Profile

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

