Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $438,000 Stake in East Stone Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ESSC)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of East Stone Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ESSC) by 209.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,891 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,691 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.25% of East Stone Acquisition worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in East Stone Acquisition by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 964,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,676,000 after acquiring an additional 111,938 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its position in East Stone Acquisition by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,651,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,618,000 after acquiring an additional 700,000 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of East Stone Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $138,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of East Stone Acquisition by 90.6% during the 1st quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,153,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,519,000 after purchasing an additional 548,132 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of East Stone Acquisition by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. 66.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get East Stone Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ:ESSC opened at $10.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.08. East Stone Acquisition Co. has a 52-week low of $9.21 and a 52-week high of $10.59.

East Stone Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on providing technological services to the financial industry in North America and the Asia-Pacific. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Burlington, Massachusetts.

Further Reading: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for East Stone Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East Stone Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.