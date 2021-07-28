Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $509,000 Stock Holdings in Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALSK)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALSK) by 170.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 156,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 98,566 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.29% of Alaska Communications Systems Group worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alaska Communications Systems Group by 427.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 11,918 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Alaska Communications Systems Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alaska Communications Systems Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alaska Communications Systems Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Alaska Communications Systems Group by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 6,577 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALSK stock opened at $3.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.34. The company has a market cap of $184.53 million, a PE ratio of -56.66 and a beta of 1.47. Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.85 and a 52-week high of $3.92.

Alaska Communications Systems Group (NASDAQ:ALSK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $60.67 million for the quarter. Alaska Communications Systems Group had a negative net margin of 1.17% and a negative return on equity of 1.25%.

Alaska Communications Systems Group Company Profile

Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband telecommunication and managed information technology services to business, wholesale, and consumer customers in the United States. Its services include voice and broadband services; and managed IT services comprising remote network monitoring and support, managed IT security and IT professional, and long distance services primarily over its own terrestrial network.

