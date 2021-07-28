Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Increases Holdings in Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) by 90.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,800 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Intellicheck were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its position in Intellicheck by 223.4% in the first quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 372,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after purchasing an additional 257,089 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Intellicheck in the first quarter valued at $643,000. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intellicheck in the first quarter valued at $430,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Intellicheck by 20.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 281,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 48,561 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Intellicheck by 244.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 33,286 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on IDN shares. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Intellicheck from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Craig Hallum started coverage on Intellicheck in a report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

IDN stock opened at $8.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $153.27 million, a P/E ratio of -205.00 and a beta of 1.87. Intellicheck, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.69 and a 12-month high of $15.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.90.

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 million. Intellicheck had a negative net margin of 5.04% and a negative return on equity of 5.31%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intellicheck, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for retail and bank fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States.

