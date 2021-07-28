Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Makes New $457,000 Investment in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 4,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of RLI in the fourth quarter valued at $43,122,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of RLI by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,655,781 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $519,446,000 after buying an additional 86,687 shares in the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of RLI by 74.7% in the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 140,097 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,631,000 after buying an additional 59,919 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of RLI by 7.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 638,779 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $71,268,000 after buying an additional 46,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of RLI by 97.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,979,000 after buying an additional 26,437 shares in the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RLI opened at $107.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.87. RLI Corp. has a 1 year low of $81.20 and a 1 year high of $117.84.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $298.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.61 million. RLI had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 24.38%. RLI’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that RLI Corp. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. RLI’s payout ratio is presently 38.61%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RLI. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on RLI from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered RLI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. RLI currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.25.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

