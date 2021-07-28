Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Makes New $482,000 Investment in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVNT. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its stake in shares of Avient by 6.9% during the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 795,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,614,000 after buying an additional 51,170 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avient by 5.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,977,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,164,000 after buying an additional 663,120 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Avient by 5.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 557,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,367,000 after buying an additional 28,783 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Avient during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Avient by 285.5% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. 93.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AVNT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Avient from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Avient from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Avient from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Avient presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.82.

In other Avient news, SVP Michael A. Garratt sold 5,347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.23, for a total value of $279,273.81. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Avient stock opened at $47.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.64. Avient Co. has a twelve month low of $23.22 and a twelve month high of $54.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.36.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. Avient had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 63.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Avient Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.213 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.13%.

Avient Company Profile

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

