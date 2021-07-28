Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Makes New $496,000 Investment in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,200 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,442 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,535,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 16.1% in the first quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 33,915 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,652,000 after buying an additional 4,702 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Cavco Industries in the first quarter worth about $334,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 7.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 175,061 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,496,000 after buying an additional 12,024 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 1.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 18,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,264,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 93.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on CVCO. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $228.41 price objective (down previously from $266.00) on shares of Cavco Industries in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $246.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

Shares of CVCO opened at $227.51 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.83. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58 and a beta of 1.12. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $162.88 and a 12-month high of $242.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The construction company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $306.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.60 million. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 6.92%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

Cavco Industries Profile

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, and Destiny brands.

