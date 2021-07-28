Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Makes New Investment in trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 93,852 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in trivago by 815.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 198,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 177,075 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of trivago in the 1st quarter valued at about $430,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in trivago during the 1st quarter valued at about $299,000. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in trivago during the 1st quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in trivago in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. 7.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TRVG opened at $2.92 on Wednesday. trivago has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $5.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -24.33 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.42.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. trivago had a negative return on equity of 5.07% and a negative net margin of 25.00%. The company had revenue of $46.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.52 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that trivago will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on TRVG. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of trivago from $2.70 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of trivago from $1.35 to $3.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on trivago from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered trivago from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on trivago from $2.40 to $2.60 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. trivago presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.81.

trivago Company Profile

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It offers online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels.

