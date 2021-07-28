Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Takes Position in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MATX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Matson by 6.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,573,882 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $505,178,000 after purchasing an additional 452,163 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Matson during the fourth quarter worth about $11,225,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Matson by 8.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 687,032 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $45,825,000 after acquiring an additional 54,310 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Matson by 210.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 76,651 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,113,000 after acquiring an additional 51,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Matson by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 146,287 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,333,000 after acquiring an additional 31,139 shares in the last quarter. 84.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MATX opened at $64.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.97. Matson, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.27 and a fifty-two week high of $79.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The shipping company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $711.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.05 million. Matson had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 10.71%. As a group, research analysts expect that Matson, Inc. will post 9.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. This is a boost from Matson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.72%.

Separately, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Matson in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

In other news, President Ronald J. Forest sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.55, for a total transaction of $166,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 78,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,195,957.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total transaction of $333,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 298,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,966,819.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,732 shares of company stock worth $2,426,657 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

