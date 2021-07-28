Artius Acquisition (NASDAQ:AACQ) Hits New 1-Year Low at $6.55

Shares of Artius Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:AACQ) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.55 and last traded at $6.58, with a volume of 758156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.83.

Separately, Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Artius Acquisition in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.94.

In other Artius Acquisition news, Chairman Charles Drucker acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.07 per share, for a total transaction of $503,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $503,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Artius Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in Artius Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Artius Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Artius Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $268,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Artius Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $306,000. 55.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Artius Acquisition Company Profile (NASDAQ:AACQ)

Artius Acquisition Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It intends to focus on technology enabled businesses that directly or indirectly offer technology solutions, broader technology software and services, or financial services to companies.

