Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $2.69 EPS

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $7.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.09 by $2.69, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 35.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE ABG traded down $2.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $194.61. The company had a trading volume of 139,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,618. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Asbury Automotive Group has a 12 month low of $88.74 and a 12 month high of $216.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.70.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley cut Asbury Automotive Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $196.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Monday. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.50.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

