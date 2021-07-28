ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.330-$1.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.260. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.04 billion-$1.06 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $992.92 million.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ASGN. Truist raised their price target on ASGN from $108.00 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on ASGN from $89.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ASGN from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, July 5th.

Shares of ASGN stock traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, reaching $97.44. 312,320 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,162. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. ASGN has a one year low of $61.70 and a one year high of $110.52. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 2.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.33.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. ASGN had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 5.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that ASGN will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

ASGN Company Profile

ASGN Incorporated provides professional staffing and IT solutions in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technology, digital, creative, scientific, engineering staffing, and consulting services to Fortune 1000 and mid-market commercial clients.

