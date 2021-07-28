ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.330-$1.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.260. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.04 billion-$1.06 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $992.92 million.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on ASGN. Truist raised their price target on ASGN from $108.00 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on ASGN from $89.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ASGN from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, July 5th.
Shares of ASGN stock traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, reaching $97.44. 312,320 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,162. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. ASGN has a one year low of $61.70 and a one year high of $110.52. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 2.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.33.
ASGN Company Profile
ASGN Incorporated provides professional staffing and IT solutions in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technology, digital, creative, scientific, engineering staffing, and consulting services to Fortune 1000 and mid-market commercial clients.
Recommended Story: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?
Receive News & Ratings for ASGN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASGN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.