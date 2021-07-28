Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) Short Interest Update

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 662,800 shares, a drop of 88.3% from the June 30th total of 5,660,000 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,970,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
AHT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Ashford Hospitality Trust from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th.
In related news, Director Benjamin J. Md Ansell bought 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.87 per share, for a total transaction of $89,411.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,747,061. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.80. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a one year low of $12.70 and a one year high of $77.90.
Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($11.00) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($14.40) by $3.40. On average, analysts predict that Ashford Hospitality Trust will post -5.95 earnings per share for the current year.
About Ashford Hospitality Trust
Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.
