Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ashland Global had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 5.96%. The business had revenue of $637.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of ASH traded down $0.39 on Wednesday, reaching $85.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,322. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Ashland Global has a twelve month low of $66.95 and a twelve month high of $95.96. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 38.33 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This is a positive change from Ashland Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ASH shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $89.00 price target (up from $88.00) on shares of Ashland Global in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ashland Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Ashland Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Ashland Global in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ashland Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.56.

In related news, insider Eric N. Boni sold 2,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total value of $228,034.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,429,886.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

