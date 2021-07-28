Asiamet Resources (LON:ARS) Stock Price Up 1.1%

Shares of Asiamet Resources Limited (LON:ARS) rose 1.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2.25 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.20 ($0.03). Approximately 1,604,994 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 13,988,048 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.18 ($0.03).

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2.26. The firm has a market cap of £32.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.98, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78.

In other news, insider Tony Manini bought 3,848,018 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of £76,960.36 ($100,549.20).

Asiamet Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Indonesia. The company explores for copper, gold, zinc, lead, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the BKM copper project, which covers an area of 390 square kilometers located in Kalimantan.

