ASM Pacific Technology (OTCMKTS:ASMVY) Downgraded to Neutral at Mizuho

ASM Pacific Technology (OTCMKTS:ASMVY) was downgraded by research analysts at Mizuho from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of ASM Pacific Technology stock opened at $39.31 on Wednesday. ASM Pacific Technology has a 52-week low of $28.70 and a 52-week high of $50.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.83.
ASM Pacific Technology Company Profile
