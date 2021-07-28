ASM Pacific Technology (OTCMKTS:ASMVY) Downgraded to Neutral at Mizuho

ASM Pacific Technology (OTCMKTS:ASMVY) was downgraded by research analysts at Mizuho from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of ASM Pacific Technology stock opened at $39.31 on Wednesday. ASM Pacific Technology has a 52-week low of $28.70 and a 52-week high of $50.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.83.

ASM Pacific Technology Company Profile

ASM Pacific Technology Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of machines, tools, and materials used in the semiconductor and electronics assembly industries worldwide. It operates through Semiconductor Solutions and Surface Mount Technology Solutions segments.

