ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Hits New 12-Month High at $760.92

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $760.92 and last traded at $756.75, with a volume of 23935 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $745.60.

ASML has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Grupo Santander cut ASML from a “hold” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $768.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ASML has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $628.00.

Get ASML alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $689.23. The company has a market capitalization of $316.59 billion, a PE ratio of 54.38, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.06.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.11. ASML had a return on equity of 36.29% and a net margin of 28.82%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. ASML’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 16.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ASML during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of ASML during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 450.0% during the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. 18.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ASML Company Profile (NASDAQ:ASML)

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

Featured Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.