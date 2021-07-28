Aspire Private Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 33.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,530 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 637 shares during the quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Stockton grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Truadvice LLC grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 11,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 19,018 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.84, for a total transaction of $2,583,405.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on KMB. UBS Group started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 28th. upped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.43.

NYSE KMB traded down $2.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $134.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,378,821. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.52. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $128.02 and a 1-year high of $160.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $132.64.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 308.07% and a net margin of 10.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 58.91%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

