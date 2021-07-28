Aspire Private Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 972 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DECK. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter worth about $36,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. 96.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $426.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $380.00.

NYSE DECK traded down $1.97 on Wednesday, hitting $396.21. 6,449 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,955. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $358.59. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52 week low of $192.58 and a 52 week high of $414.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.56 and a beta of 0.80.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.60. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 28.64%. The firm had revenue of $561.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the textile maker to purchase up to 8.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO David Powers sold 2,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.68, for a total value of $862,588.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,479 shares in the company, valued at $40,892,098.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.68, for a total transaction of $193,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 27,624 shares in the company, valued at $10,709,272.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,225 shares of company stock worth $1,226,393 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK).

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.