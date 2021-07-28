Aspire Private Capital LLC Sells 12,007 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Aspire Private Capital LLC reduced its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 54.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,007 shares during the quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 96.0% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 14,367 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 9.7% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 35,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 603,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,801,000 after purchasing an additional 36,221 shares during the period. Patron Partners Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,260,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 11.5% in the first quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 97,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,991,000 after acquiring an additional 10,081 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ LMBS traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,602. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.95. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $50.70 and a 52 week high of $51.89.

