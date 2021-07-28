Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) PT Raised to $28.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential downside of 25.87% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AC. Raymond James boosted their price target on Associated Capital Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet upgraded Associated Capital Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

Shares of AC stock opened at $37.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $835.51 million, a PE ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.31. Associated Capital Group has a 52-week low of $30.21 and a 52-week high of $42.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.04.

Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.33 million for the quarter. Associated Capital Group had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 570.28%.

In related news, major shareholder Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 8,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total value of $245,633.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total value of $54,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,192 shares of company stock worth $800,568 in the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Associated Capital Group by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 164,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,916,000 after buying an additional 7,322 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Associated Capital Group by 591.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 24,501 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Associated Capital Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $270,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Associated Capital Group by 201.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 3,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Associated Capital Group by 148.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.19% of the company’s stock.

Associated Capital Group Company Profile

Associated Capital Group, Inc provides investment advisory services in the United States. The company offers alternative investment management and asset management services. It also invests in new and existing businesses. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

