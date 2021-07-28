Atento (ATTO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Atento (NYSE:ATTO) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect Atento to post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Atento (NYSE:ATTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.66). The company had revenue of $370.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.60 million. Atento had a negative return on equity of 18.89% and a negative net margin of 4.23%. On average, analysts expect Atento to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:ATTO opened at $24.69 on Wednesday. Atento has a one year low of $7.26 and a one year high of $39.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $370.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.15.

Several research firms have commented on ATTO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atento from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Atento from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

About Atento

Atento SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer relationship management, and business process outsourcing services and solutions in Brazil, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of front and back-end services, including sales, customer care, technical support, collections, and back office, as well as applications-processing and credit-management.

