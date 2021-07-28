ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP) Downgraded to “Hold” at Benchmark

Benchmark downgraded shares of ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $4.72 target price on the stock.

ATIP has been the topic of several other reports. Barrington Research lowered their price target on shares of ATI Physical Therapy from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 28th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of ATI Physical Therapy in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a buy rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. assumed coverage on shares of ATI Physical Therapy in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a buy rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of ATI Physical Therapy from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.94.

ATI Physical Therapy stock opened at $3.82 on Tuesday. ATI Physical Therapy has a twelve month low of $3.66 and a twelve month high of $13.05.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy stock. Selway Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

About ATI Physical Therapy

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc provides outpatient physical therapy services in the United States. It offers physical therapy, workers' comp rehab, sports medicine, hand therapy, women's health, specialty therapies, home health, complimentary injury screenings, and fitness centers through its 900 locations.

