Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) Earns “Buy” Rating from Truist Securities

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Truist Securities in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $24.72 price objective on the bank’s stock. Truist Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 1.39% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ACBI. G.Research upgraded Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Gabelli upgraded Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James downgraded Atlantic Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.16 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist decreased their target price on Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $32.00 to $26.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.28.

Shares of ACBI opened at $24.38 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a 12 month low of $9.81 and a 12 month high of $28.93. The stock has a market cap of $495.72 million, a P/E ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.91.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 38.08%. Equities analysts expect that Atlantic Capital Bancshares will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Atlantic Capital Bancshares news, Director David Eidson purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.18 per share, with a total value of $81,540.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,491 shares in the company, valued at $149,245.38. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,623,227 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,120,000 after acquiring an additional 63,836 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 4.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 634,984 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,303,000 after purchasing an additional 26,860 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $7,040,000. BHZ Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 1.4% in the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 266,116 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,413,000 after purchasing an additional 3,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 4.3% in the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 222,257 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,356,000 after purchasing an additional 9,197 shares during the last quarter. 85.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Atlantic Capital Bancshares

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides working capital and equipment loans, loans supported by owner-occupied real estate, revolving lines of credit, term loans, and letters of credit; secured installments and home equity lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans, including secured construction loans, secured mini-permanent loans, and secured or unsecured lines of credit, as well as small business administration and franchise finance loans.

