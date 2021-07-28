Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.71 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) will announce earnings per share of ($0.71) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Atreca’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.73) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.67). Atreca also posted earnings of ($0.71) per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Atreca will report full-year earnings of ($2.86) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.01) to ($2.58). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($2.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.16) to ($2.14). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Atreca.

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.05).

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BCEL shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Atreca in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atreca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Atreca in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

NASDAQ:BCEL opened at $7.63 on Friday. Atreca has a twelve month low of $6.90 and a twelve month high of $20.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.68. The firm has a market cap of $281.47 million, a P/E ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 0.07.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Atreca by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 307,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,715,000 after buying an additional 5,954 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Atreca by 135.2% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 16,943 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Atreca by 97.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 45,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 22,469 shares in the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atreca by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 151,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 25,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Atreca by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 143,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 23,523 shares in the last quarter. 75.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atreca Company Profile

Atreca, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.

