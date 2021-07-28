AT&T Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.18 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:T)

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) – Research analysts at KeyCorp raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AT&T in a research report issued on Sunday, July 25th. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel now anticipates that the technology company will earn $3.18 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.01. KeyCorp also issued estimates for AT&T’s FY2022 earnings at $2.61 EPS.

Get AT&T alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Argus cut AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Scotiabank raised AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.12.

Shares of T opened at $28.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73. AT&T has a one year low of $26.35 and a one year high of $33.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $44.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.39 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.41%.

In other news, CFO Pascal Desroches purchased 3,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.06 per share, with a total value of $88,807.36. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,052,691.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John T. Stankey purchased 34,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.81 per share, with a total value of $997,229.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in AT&T by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 492,116,917 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,896,379,000 after buying an additional 6,548,263 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 115,702,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,492,776,000 after buying an additional 3,240,700 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,019,873,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,679,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $898,387,000 after purchasing an additional 524,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 28,671,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $871,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486,443 shares in the last quarter. 50.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.