AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.450-$1.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.530. The company issued revenue guidance of $243 million-$250 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $245.89 million.

Shares of AUDC opened at $31.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.14. AudioCodes has a 12-month low of $25.90 and a 12-month high of $41.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.56.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. AudioCodes had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 20.84%. As a group, equities analysts predict that AudioCodes will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AUDC. Barclays downgraded shares of AudioCodes from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of AudioCodes in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. AudioCodes presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.50.

AudioCodes Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced communications software, products, and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. It offers solutions, products, and applications for enterprise unified communications environments, work-from-home agents and contact centers, voice and telephony AI-based applications, and service provider business services.

