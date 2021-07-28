AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) released its earnings results on Monday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AudioCodes had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 14.05%.

NASDAQ AUDC traded up $0.71 on Wednesday, reaching $32.11. The company had a trading volume of 4,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,351. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.56. AudioCodes has a fifty-two week low of $25.90 and a fifty-two week high of $41.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.14.

Get AudioCodes alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This is an increase from AudioCodes’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 10th. AudioCodes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.83%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays cut AudioCodes from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on AudioCodes in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.50.

About AudioCodes

AudioCodes Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced communications software, products, and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. It offers solutions, products, and applications for enterprise unified communications environments, work-from-home agents and contact centers, voice and telephony AI-based applications, and service provider business services.

Recommended Story: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for AudioCodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AudioCodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.