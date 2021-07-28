Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Shares Gap Down to $11.50

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.50, but opened at $11.27. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $11.64, with a volume of 50,572 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AUPH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. Bloom Burton raised shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.34 and a beta of 0.55.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $0.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 239.29% and a negative return on equity of 34.48%. Analysts anticipate that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Peter Greenleaf bought 5,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.71 per share, with a total value of $54,888.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,037.31. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jill Leversage purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.96 per share, with a total value of $27,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,552. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 18,525 shares of company stock valued at $191,722. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $171,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 199.5% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 96,961 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 64,591 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 6,069,032 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,032 shares during the period. 40.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

