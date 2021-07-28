Auteco Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:MNXMF) Short Interest Up 941.7% in July

Auteco Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:MNXMF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,000 shares, a growth of 941.7% from the June 30th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MNXMF opened at $0.10 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.08. Auteco Minerals has a 1 year low of $0.06 and a 1 year high of $0.10.

About Auteco Minerals

Auteco Minerals Limited operates as a mineral exploration company in Australia and Canada. The company primarily focuses on exploration and evaluation of gold resources at the Pickle Crow Gold Project. It has an option to acquire 80% interest in the Pickle Crow gold project located in Ontario, Canada.

