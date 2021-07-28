Auteco Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:MNXMF) Short Interest Up 941.7% in July

Auteco Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:MNXMF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,000 shares, a growth of 941.7% from the June 30th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.4 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS MNXMF opened at $0.10 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.08. Auteco Minerals has a 1 year low of $0.06 and a 1 year high of $0.10.
About Auteco Minerals
