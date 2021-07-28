Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.560-$6.680 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.91 billion-$16.06 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.88 billion.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ADP shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $179.93.

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $207.89 on Wednesday. Automatic Data Processing has a 12 month low of $127.31 and a 12 month high of $208.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.61, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.40.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 44.23% and a net margin of 16.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 4,583 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $916,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Joseph Desilva sold 1,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.29, for a total transaction of $257,001.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,880 shares in the company, valued at $757,725.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,327 shares of company stock valued at $1,664,058 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

