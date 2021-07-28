Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.560-$6.680 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.91 billion-$16.06 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.88 billion.
A number of research analysts recently commented on ADP shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $179.93.
NASDAQ:ADP opened at $207.89 on Wednesday. Automatic Data Processing has a 12 month low of $127.31 and a 12 month high of $208.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.61, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.40.
In other news, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 4,583 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $916,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Joseph Desilva sold 1,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.29, for a total transaction of $257,001.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,880 shares in the company, valued at $757,725.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,327 shares of company stock valued at $1,664,058 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Automatic Data Processing
Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.
