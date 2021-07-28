Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) Shares Bought by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,560 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,620 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Avanos Medical were worth $8,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AVNS. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Avanos Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avanos Medical during the 1st quarter worth $222,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 46.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 104,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,571,000 after purchasing an additional 33,001 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 1,268.6% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 94,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,131,000 after purchasing an additional 87,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 9.7% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 41,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 3,658 shares during the period. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Avanos Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

NYSE:AVNS opened at $36.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.60 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.94. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.68 and a fifty-two week high of $53.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.90.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. Avanos Medical had a positive return on equity of 3.23% and a negative net margin of 5.38%. The business had revenue of $181.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.68 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About Avanos Medical

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.

