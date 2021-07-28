AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Northland Securities

Northland Securities began coverage on shares of AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. William Blair initiated coverage on AvePoint in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $11.45 price objective for the company. Citigroup started coverage on AvePoint in a research note on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on AvePoint in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on AvePoint in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. AvePoint has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.29.

NASDAQ:AVPT opened at $10.71 on Tuesday. AvePoint has a one year low of $9.32 and a one year high of $17.90.

AvePoint, Inc provides Microsoft 365 data management solutions worldwide. It offers a suite of SaaS solutions to migrate, manage, and protect data. The company provides cloud solutions for Office 365, Salesforce, and Dynamics 365; and hybrid/on-prem products. It also offers advisory and implementation, maintenance and support, Microsoft Teams surge and advisory, migration as a service, and quick start services.

