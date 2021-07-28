Avid Technology’s (AVID) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at B. Riley

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at B. Riley in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $45.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $35.00. B. Riley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 30.40% from the company’s current price.

Avid Technology stock opened at $34.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 71.90 and a beta of 1.40. Avid Technology has a 12 month low of $7.23 and a 12 month high of $40.48.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $94.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.84 million. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 5.78%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Avid Technology will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Avid Technology news, SVP Tom J. A. Cordiner sold 7,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.81, for a total transaction of $216,347.82. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 244,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,537,820.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total value of $38,787.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 136,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,226,906.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 80,927 shares of company stock worth $2,923,854 in the last three months. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 18,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 13,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avid Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 135.7% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,569 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avid Technology

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

