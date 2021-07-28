Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) Stock Price Down 5%

Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA) shares traded down 5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $20.90 and last traded at $20.90. 1,581 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 295,501 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.99.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avidity Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

The firm has a market cap of $727.85 million and a PE ratio of -7.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.90.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 million. Avidity Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 19.99% and a negative net margin of 763.73%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Avidity Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Arthur A. Levin sold 14,003 shares of Avidity Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.92, for a total transaction of $362,957.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Arthur A. Levin sold 20,100 shares of Avidity Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total value of $565,212.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,430 shares in the company, valued at $40,211.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,303 shares of company stock worth $933,720. Corporate insiders own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 86.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,757,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,336,000 after purchasing an additional 812,897 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 32.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,689,727 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,662,000 after purchasing an additional 660,470 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 25.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,800,434 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,267,000 after purchasing an additional 368,834 shares during the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Avidity Biosciences in the first quarter worth $3,895,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 19.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,022,056 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,291,000 after purchasing an additional 168,764 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

Avidity Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:RNA)

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; and to design, engineer, and develop therapeutics that combine tissue selectivity of monoclonal antibodies and the precision of oligonucleotide therapies to access previously undruggable tissue and cell types, and target underlying genetic drivers of diseases.

