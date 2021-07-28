Axiom Investment Management LLC Buys New Shares in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QRVO. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Qorvo by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,501,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,735,904,000 after buying an additional 437,614 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its holdings in Qorvo by 17.7% during the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 5,224,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $954,510,000 after buying an additional 784,371 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Qorvo by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,067,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $376,855,000 after buying an additional 43,193 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its holdings in Qorvo by 251.4% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,560,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $285,012,000 after buying an additional 1,116,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Qorvo by 10.0% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,547,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $282,701,000 after buying an additional 140,731 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Qorvo alerts:

In related news, VP James L. Klein sold 1,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.78, for a total transaction of $322,369.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,464,317. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP James L. Klein sold 1,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total value of $351,256.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,876,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,948 shares of company stock valued at $4,865,933. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $187.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.82 billion, a PE ratio of 29.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $185.84. Qorvo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.03 and a twelve month high of $201.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.51. Qorvo had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 23.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on QRVO. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Qorvo in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $210.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Qorvo from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.86.

Qorvo Profile

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters, multiplexers and other components, radio frequency (RF) power management integrated circuits, antenna tuners, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and ultra-wideband (UWB) system solutions.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.