Axiom Investment Management LLC Has $358,000 Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Axiom Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 20.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 686 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PG. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, COO Jon R. Moeller sold 132,151 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.61, for a total value of $17,788,846.11. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 253,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,167,114.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.65, for a total value of $134,650,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $725,763.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,193,740 shares of company stock valued at $295,603,005 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Procter & Gamble stock opened at $140.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.21. The company has a market capitalization of $344.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $121.54 and a 52 week high of $146.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.97%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PG shares. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (down from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup lowered shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.80.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

