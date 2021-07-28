Axiom Investment Management LLC Increases Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Axiom Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 89.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GS. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 188.0% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,005 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 3,920 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 84.6% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 432 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 323.1% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 336,415 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $88,716,000 after acquiring an additional 256,910 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,727,305 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $455,508,000 after acquiring an additional 233,114 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 155,807 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $41,087,000 after acquiring an additional 28,638 shares during the period. 71.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GS. JMP Securities boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $409.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $370.00 price target on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $347.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $392.45.

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $374.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $371.30. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.52 and a 52-week high of $393.26. The company has a market capitalization of $127.36 billion, a PE ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.48.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 22.93%. The firm had revenue of $15.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.26 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.60%.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

