Axiom Investment Management LLC Invests $312,000 in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,089,275,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 14,886,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,450,000 after purchasing an additional 5,180,099 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $164,570,000. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $121,743,000. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 248.6% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,329,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661,592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Shares of RTX opened at $88.22 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $86.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $133.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.28, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.46. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $51.92 and a 1-year high of $89.98.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 5.54% and a negative net margin of 4.44%. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 74.73%.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 4,552 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $392,701.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,416,244.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total value of $5,106,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 101,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,655,010.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,952 shares of company stock worth $5,619,059 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

RTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Langenberg & Company raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.83.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

Read More: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.